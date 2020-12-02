Trump’s grievances feed menacing undertow after the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have turned ugly — even potentially dangerous — for some of the people he blames for the loss he refuses to accept. Death threats are emerging against some of the officials named in Trump’s grievances about how the election was conducted. Some of those named are hiring or expanding personal security details. The security director for Dominion Voting Systems spoke to The Associated Press from his secret location, where he relocated after threats came his way. He says the harassment began around the time Trump campaign lawyers falsely claimed his company had rigged the election.