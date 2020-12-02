Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prominent law enforcement training group is promoting a lengthy research document riddled with falsehoods and conspiracies that urges local police to treat Black Lives Matter activists as terrorists plotting a violent revolution. Critics say the document distributed by the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association contains misinformation and harmful rhetoric that could incite officers against protesters and people of color. Yale University professor Phillip Atiba Goff, an expert on racial bias in policing, called the document dangerous, noting that the association is an important source of training materials for many small and midsize departments across the country.