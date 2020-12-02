Minnesota reports 77 new COVID-19 deaths; 5,192 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health authorities have reported 77 new COVID-19 deaths. That’s the second-highest one-day total of the pandemic, but this week’s figures have been affected by reporting lags due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The new deaths raise the state’s total to 3,692. Minnesota highest one-day total was 101 cases last Friday, which reflected data from last Wednesday. The daily death tolls had been relatively low since then until now, but health officials have cautioned against reading too much into short-term fluctuations. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 5,192 new coronavirus cases to bring the state’s total to 327,477.