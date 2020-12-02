Highs and lows will be closer together starting tonight

It was the second straight day with a single digit low temperature in Eau Claire, but that is only part of today's weather story because temperatures rose quickly on this sunny day.

Unlike yesterday, we did have some wind especially by the afternoon, so it never felt much warmer than 40 despite highs warming all the way up to the low to mid 40s.

It was one of those days that required bundling up before heading out the door this morning but by afternoon a light jacket was all that was needed.

Our temperatures will not be as volatile going forward. That is to say that while our highs will be slightly cooler than today, the lows will be much warmer. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s through early next week and lows will be near or above 20 most days, too. There will be a wind chill effect from time to time going forward, but no winds will be super strong and it is December, after all, and this is what is expected in early winter.

While there will be clouds overnight to help keep temps from falling too far, there will still be plenty of sunshine during the days between now and the middle of next week.

There still aren't any widespread chances for precipitation in the seven day forecast, though longer range prognosis calls for chances towards the end of next week.