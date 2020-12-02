Skip to Content

Highs and lows will be closer together starting tonight

New
4:07 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Observed-Lows-Today

It was the second straight day with a single digit low temperature in Eau Claire, but that is only part of today's weather story because temperatures rose quickly on this sunny day.

Unlike yesterday, we did have some wind especially by the afternoon, so it never felt much warmer than 40 despite highs warming all the way up to the low to mid 40s.

It was one of those days that required bundling up before heading out the door this morning but by afternoon a light jacket was all that was needed.

Our temperatures will not be as volatile going forward. That is to say that while our highs will be slightly cooler than today, the lows will be much warmer. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s through early next week and lows will be near or above 20 most days, too. There will be a wind chill effect from time to time going forward, but no winds will be super strong and it is December, after all, and this is what is expected in early winter.

While there will be clouds overnight to help keep temps from falling too far, there will still be plenty of sunshine during the days between now and the middle of next week.

There still aren't any widespread chances for precipitation in the seven day forecast, though longer range prognosis calls for chances towards the end of next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Skip to content