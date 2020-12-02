Health officials recommend additional precautions following travel

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - If you traveled for Thanksgiving, Chippewa County Health Department officials are recommending you take some additional precautions.

Health Director Angela Weideman said if you traveled for the holiday and know you came in contact with a positive case, and are showing symptoms, to get a COVID-19 test. If you are not showing symptoms, still quarantine for 14 days before getting a test closer to the end of that period.

If you traveled and are unsure of your contacts she said to monitor for any symptoms while reducing public exposure.

"I would really recommend for them to just try and limit their contact over the next 14 days because they were out and about and they were exposed to different people," Weideman said. "Not saying they have to strictly 14-day quarantine away from everybody but just try to limit their contact with other people in the public and that would definitely help reduce transmission of the virus if they were exposed."

Weideman added that in regards to quarantine time, even though the CDC has reduced quarantine time to 10 days, the health department is continuing to recommend a 14-day quarantine in correspondence with state guidance.