Gwen Berry wins humanitarian award, insists US can do better

Gwen Berry has won a humanitarian award for raising social justice issues in the United States. It’s a journey that began in 2019 when she raised her fist on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games during the national anthem. The 31-year-old hammer thrower has won the Toyota Humanitarian Award, given annually by USA Track and Field. She’s being honored for her role in the debate about social inequality on and off the playing field for the past 16 months.