GOP leader McDaniel to run for 3rd term with Trump’s backing

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is launching her bid for a third two-year term heading the GOP’s governing organization. The party had a stronger-than-anticipated showing in November’s election, even though President Donald Trump lost. McDaniel has sent a letter to the 168 members of the RNC announcing her candidacy. In the letter, she says she has the support of Trump, Senate Majority Leader McConnell and House Minority Leader McCarthy, as well as a supermajority of committee members. That all but assurers her victory. Another term for McDaniel could give the outgoing president additional sway over the party as he ponders his own future, including a potential presidential run in 2024.