France looks to rally aid for Lebanon, but no bailout

4:21 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — France is hosting an international video conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon amid political deadlock in Beirut that has blocked billions of dollars in assistance for the cash-strapped country. Wednesday’s meeting, organized by France and the United Nations, is the second since the disastrous Aug. 4 explosion that destroyed Beirut’s port and wrecked large parts of the capital. The blast came amid an unprecedented financial meltdown — worsened by coronavirus closures — that has brought soaring inflation, poverty and unemployment. The money raised is expected to go directly to NGOs and other organizations to distribute to the public, bypassing the Lebanese government. 

Associated Press

