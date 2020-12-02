Eye clinic raising money to buy winter gear for Eau Claire school children

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local eye clinic is raising money in hopes of keeping kids warmer this winter.

Espy Specs in Eau Claire teamed up with the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity to fundraise for the Chippewa Valley Snow Angels, which provides cold weather clothing to Eau Claire school children in need.

Clinic Manager Renée O'Donnell said the firefighters will buy the coats, so the Snow Angels want to fill the gaps by purchasing boots, snow pants, hats and gloves.

O'Donnell created the fundraiser after seeing a number of children walking to school with no boots or snow on in the winter.

"It's a pretty sad experience. I mean this year has probably been one of the worst years for parents. They can't work because they have to school their children or they've lost their job because of COVID and those are just necessary items that maybe aren't able to be purchased," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said they are not accepting physical donations of clothing because they want to purchase brand new items for the kids due to the pandemic.

Donations can be made at Royal Credit Union under the Chippewa Valley Snow Angels account or by sending a check to the nonprofit at 2720 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703.