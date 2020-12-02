Eau Claire students returning to blended learning model

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After temporarily transitioning to all-virtual learning on Monday, Eau Claire Area School District officials have now decided students can resume their previous method of blended learning next week.

Last month, after the district decided on its temporary all-virtual learning model, ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson told WQOW the decision came from a staffing shortage due to quarantine measures.

Now, Johnson said after district officials were been able to reevaluate the circumstances and examine data gathered over the last three weeks, they feel confident they have enough staff to move back into a blended learning model.

"We've been monitoring our staff absences since the days before Thanksgiving and through Tuesday afternoon," Johnson said. "Most of the time, that's been daily, but in some cases, it's more often than daily, in some cases hourly at times. But we've got the ability to drill down in real-time into our absences at the district level, the building level and by employee group, as well as how long our staff would be out."

Johnson said the consistent goal is to keep students in the classroom as long as it is safe and doable.

Johnson added at this time, there's no set date for another reevaluation, though he assured that the district is ready at any given moment to change learning models if necessary.

Students in the Eau Claire Area School District will be returning to that blended learning model on Thursday, December 10.