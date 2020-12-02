DNR: License sales and deer harvest up in 2020

(WAOW) - Another gun deer season is in the books, and the DNR said hunters saw quite a bit of success.

As of Sunday, Nov. 29 - 820,299 licenses were sold for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron. The DNR said that's up 3.5% from last year.

They say female hunters are the fastest-growing demographic, with 92,312 heading out this year.

Hunters also registered more deer this year than last year. During the nine-day gun deer hunt, preliminary numbers show 188,712 deer were harvested. That's up 15.8% statewide.

See a breakdown of the statistics right here: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/harvest/deerharvest.html