Buying Santa Paws can help Eau Claire area animals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is hoping you can help their furry friends get some much needed supplies this holiday season.

The animal shelter is encouraging the public to purchase their Santa Paws, located on Christmas trees at various businesses throughout the Eau Claire area.

Each paw ranges from $5 to $100 and lists a specific item that shelter staff will buy. For example, a $10 paw could help buy pet food and a $5 paw equates to a toy.

Development Director Kali Foster said people loving buying Santa Paws not only to help the animals, but to keep family traditions alive.

"Our committee puts so much work hard work into them and a lot of people collect them year to year. They love picking out a different pet picture and a different color and decorating their tree with them, especially animal lovers in the area so it's a way to keep the tradition going even though it's a different time for us this year," Foster said.

For the first time, people can purchase a Santa Paw online from the homepage of eccha.org.

Online buyers will get their paws delivered to them and shipping is free.