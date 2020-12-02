Bucks open season Dec. 23 at Boston, host Warriors on Christmas Day

(WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2020-21 season in Boston against the Celtics, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee and Boston will meet on Wednesday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.

Milwaukee will host Golden State on Christmas Day. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on WQOW.

Opening Week is coming in just three weeks!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/lQI3GBC0O6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 2, 2020

The first games of the NBA season are December 22. A full regular season schedule has not been released.

Milwaukee will play its first preseason game on December 12 against Dallas.