Brewers trade Knebel, avoid arbitration with other players

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded pitcher Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Major League Baseball teams had to tender contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster for 2021 by 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Knebel was traded just before the deadline, according to multiple reports.

The #Brewers have traded RHP Corey Knebel to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named or cash. pic.twitter.com/p7Nqufv3jd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 3, 2020

The Brewers tendered contracts to pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.

Learn what tendered contract means

Three players are now non-tendered, making them eligible for free agency: outfielder Ben Gamel, infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson and pitcher Alex Claudio.

The Brewers reached 1-year deals with shortstop Orlando Arcia, catchers Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina, and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, avoiding arbitration.