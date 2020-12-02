Brewers trade Knebel, avoid arbitration with other players
MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded pitcher Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named or cash.
Major League Baseball teams had to tender contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster for 2021 by 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Knebel was traded just before the deadline, according to multiple reports.
The Brewers tendered contracts to pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.
Three players are now non-tendered, making them eligible for free agency: outfielder Ben Gamel, infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson and pitcher Alex Claudio.
The Brewers reached 1-year deals with shortstop Orlando Arcia, catchers Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina, and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, avoiding arbitration.