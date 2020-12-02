Skip to Content

Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan virus aid bill

New
11:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort. That comes as his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half. The goal is to break a monthslong logjam and deliver much-sought aid as the tempestuous congressional session speeds to a close. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been unwilling to abandon a $550 billion GOP plan that has failed twice. The new plan would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send billions to state and local governments, revive “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content