Authorities identify suspect, officers involved in fatal Eau Claire shooting

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office shows a man charged at law enforcement with a knife before he was shot and killed in Eau Claire County late last month.

The shooting happened on Sunday, November 22 at 3:53 p.m. in the 2500 block of Corona Avenue in the town of Washington.

Police were initially called for a disturbance at the residence.

When they arrived they found Randy LaCoursiere, 37, armed with knives and injuring himself.

Authorities were able to get a woman and three kids out of the residence while they tried to deescalate things with LaCoursiere.

Law enforcement officers say LaCoursiere charged at them with knives and was shot and killed.

The law enforcement personnel who fired their guns were Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Ring, who has six years experience with the office, and Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Ryan Roth who has four years experience with the state.

Again, the investigation is being handled by the St. Croix county Sheriff's Office. It is standard practice to have an outside agency handle investigations involving law enforcement.