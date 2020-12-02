Asia Today: S. Korea says stay home ahead of national exams

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are urging people to remain at home if possible and cancel gatherings as around half a million students prepare for a crucial national college exam. The vice education minister says the 490,000 applicants include 35 virus carriers who will take exams Thursday at hospitals or treatment shelters. Officials have also prepared separate venues for some 400 applicants currently under self-quarantine. Applicants will be required to wear masks and maintain distance from each other. They will be screened for fever and take exams separately if they have symptoms. A spike in infections has made this year’s exams more complicated and there are concerns that they could accelerate the spread of the virus.