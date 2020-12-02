Agency declines special protection request for tufted puffin

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the tufted puffin does not warrant Endangered Species Act protections. The agency was petitioned in 2014 by the Natural Resources Defense Council to provide protections. The environmental group cited steep declines in breeding populations over the last three decades in California, Oregon and Washington. Tufted puffins are black seabirds with white “masks” and orange bills. The Fish and Wildlife Service said its review found that, despite issues on the southern end of their range, the species was widely distributed across the northern part and maintained high overall abundance.