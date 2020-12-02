2 killed, 1 injured in Kenosha County highway crash

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person injured following a two-car crash in Kenosha County. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened on Highway 31 Tuesday afternoon. A Somers Fire and Rescue crew responded and transported two people to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. One of the two transported later died. Both were in the same vehicle that collided with another about 4 p.m. Kenosha first responders took a person from the second vehicle to Aurora Medical Center. That person later died.