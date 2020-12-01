Woman dies weeks after being run over while defending son

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a Florida woman has died weeks after a group of teenagers intentionally ran over her as she defended her son. Investigators say the four teens showed up at Suzette Penton’s house and assaulted her son on Nov. 9. Polk County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Hortsman says Penton died last week from her injuries. She says a van carrying the four teens ran over her after she went outside to confront them. She says the teens went to the home because of a “romantic entanglement” between the teens and Penton’s son. They were initially charged with attempted murder. Upgraded charges are pending.