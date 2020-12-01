Without patients or staff, Madrid opens new $119M hospital

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s capital have held a ceremony to open part of a 1,000-bed emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients. Critics say the facility is no more than a vanity project, unnecessary now that the virus and hospitalizations are waning. Around 200 health professionals gathered Tuesday at the entrance of the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid as officials entered the state-of-the-art facility, built in 100 days at a cost of 100 million euros ($119 million), twice the original budget. Health workers’ unions criticized the project, saying the investment should have gone instead to shoring up an existing public health system run down by years of spending cuts. Spain has officially logged 1.6 million infections and over 45,000 deaths from COVID-19.