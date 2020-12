MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin sophomore Tyler Wahl finished with a career-high 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench as the Badgers beat in-state rival UW-Green Bay 82-42 Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

Tyler Wahl out here EATING today!



😤 11 points (5-7 FG)

😤 15 REBOUNDS

😤 4 assists

😤 2 blocks

😤 2 steals



...in 20 minutes off the bench



WIS 73, GB 33 | 5:55 2H@tjwahl01 » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pK6fzE6fRO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 1, 2020

Wisconsin had five players score in double figures.

Aleem Ford (@aleemty2) & @BadgersMBB might be turning this day from rainbows to a rainstorm. 💦 pic.twitter.com/eRkMVZckqe — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 1, 2020

What did the rim do to you? @BadgerMBB's Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) showing off his strength. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Qk3wTl0E7H — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 1, 2020

Josh Jefferson led the Phoenix with 12 points.

Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, is in his first season as head coach at UW-Green Bay.