Vikings cut long snapper Cutting after slump in 2nd season

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived long snapper Austin Cutting, their latest instance of special teams turnover. Cutting was a seventh-round pick in 2019, the first player drafted from Air Force in 20 years. Three weeks ago, he missed practice leading up to a game while on the COVID-19 reserve list. His low snap at Chicago led to a botched extra point. The following week, the Vikings signed veteran Andrew DePaola, who served as the long snapper the past two games. Over the past five regular seasons, the Vikings have used four kickers, four punters and four long snappers.