UW-Eau Claire students, staff push for carbon-neutral campus by 2050

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students and staff at UW-Eau Claire are thinking decades ahead about how to make the campus and the community more energy efficient.

The university's Sustainability and Climate Action Task Force recently presented new recommendations to Chancellor James Schmidt and Student Senate to help make campus carbon-neutral by 2050.



Specific projects include installing geothermal heating and cooling systems across campus buildings, and retrofitting them with energy efficient light fixtures.

Students were surveyed about the proposal, and results show that most of them are in favor of it.

"We know that the impacts of the climate crisis are affecting folks now, but it's the question of "what are we going to do about it?" said Lauren Becker, director of the Student Office of Sustainability at UW-Eau Claire. "Students especially are calling for us to address those concerns."

Becker says student tuition often goes towards paying for campus energy usage, so reducing energy could also save students money.

The task force hopes to have the recommendations approved by the Chancellor in the spring.