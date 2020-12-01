UPDATE: ECASD to return to blended learning model Dec. 10

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District is planning to return to their blended learning model starting Dec. 10.

This comes after the district announced they would switch to virtual learning starting this week.

According to a press release from the district, ECASD’s staff COVID-19 survey data shows the district will have enough staff to return to the blended model for all grade levels.

The following is a statement from Superintendent Michael Johnson:

“We certainly acknowledge that our staff absence data will fluctuate; however, if those absences increase sharply in the upcoming days,

the we will determine any instructional model adjustments and communicate them immediately. As we consider adjustments to our instructional models and related services, the district continues to listen to the input and feedback of our families, staff, students and community

members. Above all else, we must prioritize student and staff safety while ensuring we meet the needs of our students. Thanks to the dedication of our staff, the district has been able to provide a safe, constant learning environment during these unusual times.”