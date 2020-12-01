Trump sues to stop Wisconsin election certification

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump and his campaign filed a lawsuit asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent certification of Wisconsin's election results.

The case claims that absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee County were issued illegally.

The suite is against Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Evers certified the state's election results Monday and the WEC is scheduled to meet and do the same later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.