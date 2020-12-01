Tribes eye program to address missing Native Americans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the U.S. attorney for Montana launched a pilot project to improve response to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The pilot is part of a national effort to address the high rates of missing and slain Native Americans. The new project announced Tuesday will establish guidelines in collaboration with tribal governments, law enforcement and other partners. The tribes will be joined by communities in Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Oregon that will each develop their own response plans tailored to the community’s needs.