Sephora to take over cosmetics in Kohl’s stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Sephora will be replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl’s with 2,500 square foot shops, starting with 200 locations late next year. It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023. The Sephora’s online beauty experience will launch on Kohls.com in the fall of 2021. The deal appears to upend Sephora’s 14-year exclusive relationship with J.C. Penney, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. It will emerge from bankruptcy after closing about a third of its stores. Earlier this month, Target said it would be opening Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 stores next year.