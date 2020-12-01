Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, several injured

BERLIN (AP) — German police say two people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded. Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center. No details were available on the cause of Tuesday’s crash and police didn’t answer their phones or email. Trier is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg. The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.