OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel is holding more talks Tuesday as producing countries try to reach agreement on how much oil to pump next year. Analysts think the cartel and a group of non-member allies will wind up agreeing at their online meeting this week on extending production cuts. Those cuts were first made earlier this year to keep prices from falling during the pandemic. Cuts may support prices but mean pain for oil countries’ budgets. Lower oil prices have meant cheaper gas for U.S. drivers this year. OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia will meet with non-OPEC allies like Russia on Thursday.