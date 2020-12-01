On World AIDS Day, South Africa finds hope in new treatment

On World AIDS Day, South Africa finds hope in new treatmentNew
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Health officials are hoping that new, long-acting drugs to help prevent HIV infection will be a turning point for the fight against a global health threat that’s been eclipsed by the coronavirus pandemic. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the new drug in a weekly newsletter, saying the long-term acting and injectable HIV drug has “the potential to significantly strengthen our response to the epidemic.”