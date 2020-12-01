Nestle expansion to bring 70 new jobs to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A $50 million investment by Nestle is expanding its Eau Claire manufacturing facility, and bringing 70 new jobs with it.



Nestle officials say the investment is to increase annual production, to meet a growing global demand for company products.



The new jobs range from positions in processing, packaging, mechanics and engineers.



Officials say the investment will also increase the company's sustainability efforts, and eliminate all straws on product packaging.



Nestle has already started hiring people to fill the new positions. For more information on the jobs available and to apply, click or tap here.