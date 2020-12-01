Millennial Money: Be effective with your generosity in 2020

Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, a day earmarked for generosity during the holiday season. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to donate money this year, there are plenty of causes that need your attention. Use your values to prioritize which causes to support, both through monetary gifts and donations of your time. You can also use holiday purchases to give small amounts to charity, or donate your airline miles and credit card rewards. You may be eligible to receive added tax benefits for some contributions through the CARES Act.