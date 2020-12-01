Migrants arriving in Canary Islands go to barracks, hotels

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain’s Canary Islands say 68 people from North Africa have been the first migrants to arrive in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago since authorities dismantled a makeshift camp that had brought criticism and shame to authorities. A boat with 34 men was rescued by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service, while another boat with 33 adults and one teenager, all males, docked in the Maspalomas beach of the Gran Canaria island, the 112 emergency service tweeted. The migrants were taken to the nearby Arguineguín dock, which closed as a processing center after three months of criticism for holding thousands of Africans in squalor, some times for weeks, while they were identified and tested for the virus.