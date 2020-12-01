Meteorological winter starts today and mother nature wasted no time with frigid temps

WOW was it cold for the start of Meteorological winter...

Temperatures fell down into the single digits across most of western Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Luckily, there was no wind to drag those wind chills below 0.

High pressure will keep us clear and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday and it will keep winds light. So as we climb towards the mid 30's Tuesday afternoon, and near 40 for Wednesday, wind chills will be irrelevant.

But, that won't stop mother nature from pulling temps back down into the low teens for Wednesday morning. Radiational cooling will again put some of us in the single digits but winds will be light, so no bad wind chills are expected.

December 1st marks a turn into Meteorological winter. The Astronomical start (or as most like to call it, the "official" start) to winter happens during the solstice on December 21st.

What's the difference? Meteorological seasons keep track of statistics that follow the temperatures cycle, while the orientation of the earth to the sun in it's orbit is responsible for astronomical seasons.

There are a few different signs of the new season. Where do our averages go? How much daylight are we losing or gaining? What are the odds of a white Christmas?

The first half of the month has very limited chances for any type of precipitation. We need 1'' of snow or more in order for our holiday to be considered a white Christmas. Historically, we sit between the 60-75% contour and the 75-90% chance of having a white Christmas.