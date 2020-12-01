Man enters not guilty pleas to shooting, wounding 2 officers

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Wisconsin has entered not guilty pleas to charges against him. Twenty-three-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, was bound over for trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court Monday after waiving his preliminary hearing. Benton is accused of shooting the two officers Nov. 6 after they responded to a Delafield hotel on a report of a possible hit-and-run. Benton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.