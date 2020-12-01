GOP objects to Biden nominees, a sign of what’s to come

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks are quickly running into the political reality of a narrowly controlled Senate. It’s a sign of what’s ahead. The new Democratic administration will depend on rival Republicans to get anything done. Under GOP leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican senators will hold great sway in confirming Biden’s nominees. That’s regardless of which party holds the majority after runoff elections in January. As Biden rolls out his economic team, he’s asking the Senate to give prompt review to his nominees. But Republicans are signaling that they’re eager to set the terms of debate.