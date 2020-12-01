Giving Tuesday: why non-profits need your help more this year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While every individual has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Giving Tuesday, it's crucial to remember the many non-profits that are struggling, both in money and volunteers.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin is among the many that are trying to adapt to the pandemic but still need support.

"We very much still need volunteers," said Wesley Escondo, CEO of BBBS Northwestern Wisconsin. "We have over 100 kids throughout western Wisconsin who are still waiting for a big. And it is absolutely critical that we help bring a big into their lives to help offset some of that isolation that they're absolutely feeling right now."

Escondo added the need for volunteers and donations has always been high, but with the pandemic, it has skyrocketed.

Executive Director of United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Andy Neborak said while there aren't any local non-profits in danger of collapsing, all are at risk of it without additional help, especially when it comes time to rebuild after the pandemic.

"There's a lot of things that we as individuals will need out of our community as we head into recovery and get back to normal so to speak," Neborak said. "And non-profits provide a lot of those services that people are going to need to help rebound from this. And if those non-profits aren't there to provide those services, individuals in this community will just have a lot harder time getting back to normal as soon as possible."

Neborak said every dollar counts, and if you can't donate financially, taking time to safely volunteer is another great way to give back. If you'd like to donate to United Way, click or tap here. If you'd like to help out Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, click or tap here.