German unemployment dips despite 2nd partial shutdown

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that Germany’s unemployment rate dipped in November despite a partial shutdown introduced to halt a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. But estimates suggest that the number of companies using a short-term salary support program has risen. The Federal Labor Agency said Tuesday that the unadjusted jobless rate, the headline figure in Germany, declined to 5.9% last month from 6% in October. In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless rate slipped to 6.1% from 6.2%. Employers in Germany and elsewhere in Europe are making heavy use of salary support programs, often referred to as furlough schemes, which allow them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.