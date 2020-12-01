Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are choosing a short-term replacement for civil rights legend John Lewis. Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin meet in Tuesday’s runoff after no one won a majority in a seven-candidate field in September. The winner fills the seat until Jan. 3. State senator Nikema Williams easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King in November for a full two-year-term starting in January. Williams and King didn’t run in the special election. The 5th Congressional District includes most of Atlanta and some neighboring areas. Lewis died from cancer in July after 34 years in Congress. He was 80.