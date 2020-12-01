Freshmen Walker, Cunningham lead Oklahoma State to 3rd win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rondell Walker scored 16 points, Cade Cunningham had 15 points and six rebounds, and Oklahoma State used a strong second-half to beat Marquette 70-62. The freshmen duo of Walker and Cunningham connected on a game-changing sequence late in the second half. A Cunningham steal led to Walker’s fast-break layup with 4:16 remaining, and a flagrant-1 foul was called on a trailing Jamal Cain. Walker made the free throws for a four-point possession and a 61-49 lead. Koby McEwen led Marquette (2-1) with 21 points and Cain had 13 points and 13 rebounds.