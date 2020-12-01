Eau Claire North teacher accused of sex crime formally charged

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The now-suspended North High School teacher accused of a child sex crime has been formally charged.



Todd Williams of Menomonie was charged last week with seven felony charges of possession of child pornography.



As we reported, the Eau Claire Area School District suspended the Japanese and social studies teacher without pay on Nov. 20.



According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Menomonie Police Department in October of last year about multiple images of child pornography from an email address linked to Williams' Menomonie address.



The investigation was delayed due to COVID-19, but in November of this year officers seized multiple electronics from Williams and found 36 images believed to be child pornography.

The district says no Eau Claire students were involved.



Williams is due back in court on Dec. 15 for his initial appearance.