Eau Claire North High School activates solar panels

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A sustainability project a year in the making is finally up and running.

Eau Claire North High School activated its new solar panels atop the school building today.

The arrays were installed thanks to a fundraising project by the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which raised over $291,000 for the project.

Panels were also installed at Memorial High School, but as of Tuesday, they are currently undergoing further inspection, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Once both arrays are fired up, it's expected to save the Eau Claire Area School District roughly $20,000 per year in utility costs.