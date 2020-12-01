DeVos says free college amounts to a ‘socialist takeover’

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is taking a veiled swing at President-elect Joe Biden. DeVos is blasting the push for free college as a “socialist takeover of higher education” that could damage the “already fragile economy.” DeVos didn’t mention Biden by name during an online conference. But she is railing against “politicians” who want to cancel federal student debt or make college free. DeVos has long opposed free college proposals and has been accused of undermining federal programs that let some borrowers get their student loans forgiven. Biden says he wants to make public colleges and universities free for families earning less than $125,000 a year.