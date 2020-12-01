Skip to Content

Detroit police fatally shoot gunman suspected in slaying

10:25 am

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say they killed a gunman during a shootout who was suspected of fatally shooting a woman over a child-custody issue and firing shots at a police station. Police Chief James Craig says members of the department’s Special Response Team approached the 28-year-old man about 7 a.m. Tuesday as he sat holding an AR-15 rifle in an SUV in a parking lot on the city’s east side. No officers were wounded in the shootout. Craig says the man is believed to have killed the 28-year-old the mother of his child late Monday on Detroit’s west side before going to the police station, firing shots and driving away.

Associated Press

