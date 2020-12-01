Chi-Hi winter sports season starts Monday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Winter sports teams at Chippewa Falls High School have the go ahead to begin practices on Monday, Cardinals Activities Director Michael Thompson said Tuesday.

In an email to media members, Thompson said competitions will begin as soon as teams complete the minimum number of practices required by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Thompson said schedules and practices are subject to change.

"As you can expect, strict mitigation procedures will need to be followed to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff members," Thompson wrote. "Any team in violation of our procedures may have to cancel practices or games until all procedures can be followed completely."

A decision about spectators has not been made yet, but will be shared by December 11.