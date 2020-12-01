Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group is pushing congressional leaders to accept a split-the-differences solution to the impasse on COVID-19 relief. Lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion proposal Tuesday for new virus relief, including $228 billion to extend and upgrade “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses. The plan would also revive a special jobless benefit at a reduced level of $300 per week. The group pushing the plan includes Senate centrists such as Democrat Joe Manchin and Maine GOP moderate Susan Collins. Earlier versions of the plan were rejected, but pressure is building on lawmakers to act before they adjourn for the holidays.