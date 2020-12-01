Candidates can now collect signatures for April’s election

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The general election was just under a month ago, but the Chippewa Valley already has its sights set on the next election this spring.

Tuesday is the first day of petition circulation, which allows those interested in running for local office in April's general election to collect signatures for their support. Candidates are required to collect signatures in-person, and the number of signatures required for eligibility varies by each seat.

Members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce encourage all who are interested to give it a shot as a way to make your voice heard and make a difference.

"If you don't do it, there will be people motivated who might have a completely different opinion than you, and the decisions may not be as good as they would be if you were involved," said Scott Rogers, governmental affairs and workforce director for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. "I think it's part of being a good citizen to ask how you can best serve your community."

Several seats are up for grabs locally, including five district seats on Eau Claire's City Council, three on the Altoona City Council, and three on the Eau Claire School Board.

The deadline for collecting signatures is January 5, and the general election will occur on April 6.