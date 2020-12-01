Bodies of man, woman found in home in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a northeastern Minnesota home. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says family members and co-workers went to check on the two at their home near Twig Monday after they failed to show up for work. The bodies of a 62-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were discovered. The sheriff’s office says no suspects are being sought. Authorities did not say how the two died or disclose the relationship between them. They have not been identified.