Barron County officials searching for missing teen

Corey Hayden is 5' 9" and 215 pounds. H was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and croc shoes. He does not have his phone and did not take his medication with him.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Corey Hayden, age 16. Corey has been missing for over 36 hours from the Rice Lake Area. He does not have his phone and did not take his medication with him.

If you have information on Corey’s whereabouts or status please call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

